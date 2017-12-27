New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Incidents of stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir had come down significantly -- from 2,808 in 2016 to 1,198 till November this year -- Parliament was informed today.

"The incidents of stone-pelting against security forces in the state of Jammu and Kashmir are reported to be 2,808 during the year 2016 and 1,198 till November this year," Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said, replying to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.

He said an adequate number of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel were deployed in Jammu and Kashmir to assist the state government in maintaining public order.

"It is not considered appropriate to disclose the level of deployment of the security forces," Ahir said, replying to another question in this regard. PTI ACB RC .

