New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Shares of Sun Pharma surged 6.5 per cent today after the US health regulator accepted a new drug application (NDA) for dry eye solution filed by the company's wholly-owned subsidiary.

The stock climbed 6.57 per cent to Rs 576 on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company jumped 6.41 per cent to Rs 576.

"The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has accepted an NDA, filed by its wholly-owned subsidiary, for OTX-101 (cyclosporine A, ophthalmic solution)," Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a BSE filing today.

OTX-101 is now under review for approval by the USFDA, marking an important developmental milestone for Sun Pharma's dry eye candidate, it added.

Sun Pharma MD Dilip Shanghvi said: "OTX-101, a novel formulation of cyclosporine, will allow us to participate in the rapidly growing under-served and dynamic dry eye market.

When approved, it will be a milestone for millions of dry eye patients across the globe that are yet to find relief for their condition." PTI SUM ANU .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.