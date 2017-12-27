Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) Nearly a year after formally joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) founded by his father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, 45-year-old Tassaduq Hussain Mufti is all set to join the state cabinet headed by elder sister Mehbooba Mufti tomorrow.

"Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra will administer the oath of office and secrecy to legislators being inducted into the council of ministers at Raj Bhavan tomorrow," an official invite said.

The number and names of the legislators being administered the oath was not disclosed but party sources said that besides Tassaduq Mufti, PDP MLA and former minister Javed Mustafa Mir was also likely to be re-inducted.

A noted cinematographer, Tassaduq Mufti joined PDP at a function organized to commemorate his father's first death anniversary on January 7.

He was nominated by Governor N N Vohra as a member of the state legislative council on December 22 to fill up a vacancy created by the resignation of Vikramaditya Singh who resigned from the basic membership of the PDP on October 22.

On December 22 itself, Minister of State for Haj and Auquaf, Syed Farooq Andrabi, had also resigned from the council of ministers, citing "personal reasons".

Andrabi submitted his resignation to his niece Mehbooba Mufti and it was forwarded to the governor who accepted it.

Earlier on December 15, Tassaduq Mufti resigned as coordinator of the CMÂ’s Grievance Cell, setting the stage for his nomination to the Legislative Council and induction into the state cabinet. PTI TAS ADS .

