Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI) Income Tax sleuths have begun the exercise of examining documents at premises related to recent searches on 187 locations including those linked to jailed sidelined AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, a senior official said today.

Such premises where the procedure has begun include those related to an alcoholic beverages brewery, Midas Distilleries near here where searches were conducted last month.

The distillery is linked to Sasikala through her relatives.

The exercise involves lifting of prohibitory orders under which documents, materials or articles like jewellery were placed securely in the premises that were raided.

"We are lifting the prohibitory orders in stages," a senior official told PTI.

The relaxation covers premises where searches were conducted including at locations connected to Midas Distilleries, he said.

The exercise marks procedural formalities vis-a-vis raids nearing the completion stage.

During this process, documents or items placed under prohibition would be evaluated.

Following this, such items may either be taken into custody by authorities or will be handed back to the assessees.

Last month, tax sleuths carried out simultaneous multi-city raids on 187 premises including those linked to sidelined leaders Sasikala and her nephew T T V Dhinakaran and Tamil television channel Jaya TV over suspected tax evasion.

The searched premises include those belonging to Jaya TV (Mavis Satcom Ltd), its associates, Jazz Cinemas, Midas Distilleries, a jewellery outlet and other firms.

Dhinakaran had slammed the Centre over the issue. PTI VGN BN .

