(Eds: Correcting acronym in headline and intro) Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has been invited to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting to be held at Davos in Switzerland next month.

The state government, in a release issued here, claimed that the invitation is in recognition of the active role that the minister played for keeping Telangana in the first rank on ease of doing business.

Expressing pleasure over the invitation, the minister said he will try to showcase some of the investor-friendly policy initiatives of the TRS government and attract investments at the summit. PTI GDK NP NP .

