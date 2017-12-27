Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami congratulated BJP's Jairam Thakur for assuming charge as Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh today.

"I congratulate your commendable victory in the general elections to the Legislative Assembly," Palaniswami said in his message to Thakur.

He also conveyed his best wishes to the BJP leader for a successful tenure as Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur, a five-time MLA, today took oath as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh at a swearing-in ceremony attended by, among others, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president Amit Shah.

The BJP has won 44 seats in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly. PTI SA SS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.