New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Members of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) today disrupted proceedings in the Lok Sabha demanding immediate setting up of a High Court for Telangana.

Raising the issue, TRS parliamentarian A P Jithender Reddy said the Centre is yet to set up a High Court for Telangana even three years after the formation of the state.

The TRS MPs also trooped into the Well of the House, showing placards and raising slogans demanding setting up of a High Court for Telangana.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said he will convey their demand to the Law Minister.

Later, Law Minister Ravi Dhankar Prasad said he will give a statement on the issue tomorrow.

At present, the Andhra Pradesh High Court is the common High Court for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. PTI MPB PR ARC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.