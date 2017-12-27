Bhopal, Dec 27 (PTI) Two debt-ridden farmers allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh, police said today.

While one farmer killed himself in Sehore, the home district of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, another one ended his life in Harda district.

A 60-year-old farmer, identified as Harji, who had consumed a poisonous substance at Arya village in Sehore last week, died last evening at a hospital in Bhopal, Ichhawar police station in-charge M S Khan said.

"We have registered a case. The exact reason behind his extreme step would be known after the investigation," Khan said.

The farmer's son, however, said his father had taken a loan of about Rs two lakh from banks and private lenders.

"He was under stress due to the debt and took the extreme step," the son claimed.

In another incident, Antar Singh (45), of Khodyakhedi village in Harda, consumed a poisonous substance at his home yesterday.

"A small bottle of celphos was found near the body.The reason behind his death is being investigated," Harda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The villagers, however, said that Singh was worried about not being able to repay his loan and was facing other financial problems also.

"He was not able to meet farming expenses due to his poor financial condition and debt. The villagers had earlier helped him to buy fertilisers but his crop got damaged as he was not able to purchase urea. He was depressed due to all these reasons," a villager, Sher Singh, claimed. PTI CORR ADU GK DV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.