Two held for possessing country-made gun in Coimbatore
By PTI | Published: 27th December 2017 04:38 PM |
Last Updated: 27th December 2017 04:45 PM | A+A A- |
district Coimbatore, Dec 27 (PTI) Two persons were arrested today for possessing a country made gun, used for hunting wild boars, in Thondamuthur area, near here, police said.
The duo, who came on a bike, were intercepted during a vehicle check early this morning.
Upon a search, they were found carrying a country-made gun with them, they said adding the accused confessed to having purchased the weapon from a person, to hunt wild boars.
A case was registered under Arms Act 1959, against the duo, police said. PTI NVM ROH .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.