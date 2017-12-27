district Coimbatore, Dec 27 (PTI) Two persons were arrested today for possessing a country made gun, used for hunting wild boars, in Thondamuthur area, near here, police said.

The duo, who came on a bike, were intercepted during a vehicle check early this morning.

Upon a search, they were found carrying a country-made gun with them, they said adding the accused confessed to having purchased the weapon from a person, to hunt wild boars.

A case was registered under Arms Act 1959, against the duo, police said. PTI NVM ROH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.