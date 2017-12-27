Shillong, Dec 27 (PTI) Two juveniles, involved in vandalising a church in the early hours on Christmas day in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, were arrested today after the people handed them over to police.

The duo, hailing from Tura town, confessed to their crime and admitted that it was done under the influence of alcohol, Superintendent of Police M G R Kumar said.

"We have apprehended the two involved in the incident, and they will be produced in a juvenile court as per procedures," he said.

The two juveniles broke the front glass of the Hawakhana Baptist Church in Tura town at around 2:45 am on Christmas day.

The footage of the act captured on CCTV had gone viral on social media, following which a DSP was asked to inquire into the matter. PTI JOP RBT .

