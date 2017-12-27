Lucknow, Dec 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi today said that the state government is focussing on new technologies and is committed to double the income of farmers.

Speaking to reporters at his official residence here, Shahi said, "In order to give better prices to the farmers, the Uttar Pradesh government is working for establishment of Mega Food Park in the state.

"In the Investors Meet, which is scheduled to be held in February, we are expecting investment in agricultural sector... Companies have evinced their interest in making mobile applications, which will prove useful for farmers." He added that the state government has undertaken awareness campaign throughout the state and is focussing on new techniques in order to double the income of farmers.

The minister also said that in order to give a boost to organic farming, the UP government is going to establish 97,800 vermiculture units. PTI NAV SBT .

