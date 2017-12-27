Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI) All-rounder Vijay Shankar will lead Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 cricket tournament to be held at Vishakhapatnam and Vizianagaram from January 8 to 14.

The state selection committee picked the team after two practice games among the probables here.

Vijay, who was picked in the India Test team during the recent series against Sri Lanka, had led the state to victory in Vijay Hazare Trophy and Deodhar Trophy last season.

Baba Aparajith has been appointed his deputy, said a release today from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

The squad includes international cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who was part of the national ODI team in the recent series against Sri Lanka and young all-rounder M S Washington Sundar.

Sundar made his ODI and T20 International debut in the matches against Lanka.

Tamil Nadu plays its first match against Andhra Pradesh at Vishakhapatnam.

Squad: Vijay Shankar (captain), B Aparajith (vice-captain), K Bharath Shankar, M S Washington Sundar, Abhinav Mukund, K Dinesh Karthik (WK), N Jagadeesan (WK), Rahil S Shah, R Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, K Vignesh, R Sanjay Yadav, S Aniruda, W Antony Dhas, Rohit Ramalingam and M Ashwin. PTI SS BN .

