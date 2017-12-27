Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) Newly-wed couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a grand reception in the city for their colleagues from the film and sports fraternity tonight.

Wearing a shimmery gold lehenga, Anushka looked elegant as she completed her look with a neck piece and earrings, while Virat looked dapper in an Indigo velvet bandhgala and silk blend Jodpuri trouser. Like the Delhi reception, the outfits for the Mumbai event were also designed by Sabyasachi.

The star couple, fondly called as 'Virushka' by social media users, hosted their second reception bash at a five-star hotel Â—St Regis, in Lower Parel, where the who's who from the world of sports and Bollywood arrived.

Some of the big names from the world of cricket and other sports, who attended the event, included Anil Kumble, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Sandeep Patil, Ravichandran Ashwin, among others.

The entertainment industry was represented by Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Abhijat Joshi, Anupama Chopra, Ramesh Taurani, Boman Irani and few others.

Keeping in view the high-profile guests, adequate security personnel were deployed at the venue.

The Delhi reception had Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, among others.

After the Mumbai reception, the couple will fly to South Africa, where Kohli will be prepping up for the upcoming series. The actor will spend the New Year's Eve with her husband before flying back to Mumbai to start the shooting of Aanand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan.

In a statement issued soon after their marriage, the couple had said they would shift to their new residence in Worli in Mumbai later this month. They had tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Italy on December 11. PTI KKP NP .

