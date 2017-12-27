Dehradun, Dec 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had an early morning stroll around the official residence of his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat here today and offered jaggery to cows in a cowshed there.

The UP CM also worshipped at a temple inside the Uttarakhand chief minister's residence premises. He then along with his deputy Dinesh Sharma, and Rawat, left for Shimla to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, an official release here said.

Accompanied by Sharma, Yogi had arrived at the CM residence here late last evening on way to Himachal Pradesh.

Both Yogi and Rawat hail from Pauri district of Uttarakhand. PTI ALM ADS .

