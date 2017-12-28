gets stuck in filter plant Jodhpur, Dec 28 (PTI) Nearly 120 villages in this district will face severe water shortage in the coming few days as a body was found stuck in a filter plant in village Dantiwara here, an official said.

Considering the sentiments of the people and public- interest, the department has decided to empty the plant that holds about 10 lakh litres of water into the open fields in the area, he said.

Since the body was found stuck in the plant, it was decided to clean the plant before restoring the water supply to 120 villages in Bilara and Pipar sub-divisions, he added.

"The body was stuck in the plant for quite some time and might have contaminated the water meant for drinking. So we have decided to empty the entire plant reservoir, clean it and refill it for supply," the official said.

The deceased was identified as Jagdish Nayak (35) of Sangaria in Jodhpur who was missing since December 11.

According to the SHO (Dangiawas) Suresh Choudhary, Nayak was attendant at an oil tanker and had left home on December 11.

When he did not return till December 13, his wife lodged a missing complaint, he said.

"We identified him on the basis of the id-proof, he had in his pocket. In his last communication with his wife, he had said that he had an altercation with the tanker owner and hence was returning home leaving the tanker mid-way," Choudhary said.

Police were questioning the tanker owner, Choudhary said adding that the post-mortem report was being awaited to ascertain the cause of death.

The body was in a nearly decomposed state, he added.

Dantiwara filter plant is the part of one of the biggest drinking water project of Jodhpur knonw as Indroka-Manaklav- Dantiwara Water Project with 50 kilometer length of the pipeline with only one opening at Indroka. PTI CORR ADS .

