Visakhapatnam, Dec 28(PTI) The Visakhapatnam Rural Police today said it has arrested 16 Naxals in 2017 as compared to nine in the previous year.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said 16 Maoists, 36 militia members and 117 sympathisers were arrested in 2017 as against 61 arrests in 2016, which included 9 Maoists and 37 militia members.

Similarly, 29 Maoists and 33 militia members surrendered before police in 2017 as against 10 Maoists and 23 militia members who surrendered in 2016, the officer added.

