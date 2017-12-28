Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) An 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village in Katra area here, following which the accused was arrested, police said today.

The incident took place on December 25 when the girl was alone in her house as her parents had gone out of station, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Subhash Chandra Shakya.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the girl's family, a case was registered in the matter and the accused was arrested, Shakya said. PTI CORR ABN SNE .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.