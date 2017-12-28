Greater Noida, Dec 28 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was killed in a road accident last night on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, police said today.

Agra resident Dharamvir was a trader, they said. He along with his only son Saurah (19) had gone to Delhi and were on way back.

Near Gulavali village they stopped the car and Saurabh got out to urinate, a police official said.

As he was entering his vehicle a speeding car hit him and dragged him along for a few hundred meters, the official said.

The shell-shocked father fell unconscious, he added.

A car driver took both of them to Kailash hospital where Saurabh died during treatment, the police official said.

Knowledge Park police station SSI Virendra said a manhunt had been launched to arrest the driver who caused the accident.

According to the police, Saurabh's father wanted to stop the car at a roadside dhaba but the youth searched the internet and found the nearest eat-out was far away. PTI CORR ADS .

