Lucknow, Dec 28 (PTI) Two people were killed and one was severely injured today when their car ploughed into a stationary truck and a pickup van on the Agra Expressway, police said.

Deepak (35) and Sumit (38) were killed when their car crashed into the truck and the van left on the expressway near Pancham Thoda village after they were involved in an accident due to heavy fog, they added.

The injured was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow, police added. PTI SAB IJT .

