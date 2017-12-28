Bareilly (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Two people were injured when members of two communities indulged in firing and brick- batting today in Surkha Banhhana locality over a trivial issue, a police officer said.

The tiff which started over breaking of a speed breaker on the road took an ugly turn with members of two communities coming face to face, indulging in brick-batting and firing, the officer said.

Two men identified as Laxman (22) and Saurabh (26) were injured and were admitted to the district hospital, he said.

District Magistrate Raghvendra Vikram Singh said that police and para military force were deployed in strength, and six people were taken into custody.

"The situation is under control and a strict vigil is being maintained," the DM added. PTI CORR SAB SNE .

