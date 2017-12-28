Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) Two policemen and a BSF jawan were killed in two separate accidents in Akhnoor and Samba areas of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

While two policemen were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speedy truck in Shah Blode area of Samba district, the BSF jawan here died after a container exploded during wielding at a shop in Akhnoor area of Jammu yesterday, a police official said.

The deceased policemen were identified as Mohammad Younis and Arvind Kumar.

"They were riding on a motorcycle when they were hit by an unidentified truck last evening, killing both of them," the official said.

A case has been registered and police is investigating the incident to identify the truck and bring the culprit to book, he added.

In a separate incident, a BSF jawan, constable driver Hukuma Ram of 33rd battalion, got grievously injured when an empty chemical drum exploded during wielding at a shop near Church Sungal Morh in Akhnoor area of Jammu district, police said.

"The jawan was evacuated to hospital where he succumbed to injuries," the official said, adding that the police has registered a case and has started investigation into the matter. PTI TAS MG .

