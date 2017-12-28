Nawanshahr, Dec 28 (PTI) Punjab Police today claimed to have arrested two alleged narcotic smugglers with one kg of heroin worth Rs five crore in the international market.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satinder Singh said the smugglers were nabbed last evening by a police party at a check post at Garhi Kanugo near Balachaur.

The men identified as Kuldip Singh and Shamsher Singh were travelling in a black car when they were held, he said.

The SSP said the accused tried to run away but were cornered by the police team.

They and their car was searched leading to the recovery of 500 grams of narcotic substance from each of the accused, said the SSP, adding that while 16 cases of narcotic smuggling are already pending against Kuldip Singh, Shamsher Singh had three cases pending against him.

A case under section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered at Balachaur against them, he said. PTI CORR VSD ADS .

