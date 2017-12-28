26-year-old woman found killed in Noida
Published: 28th December 2017
Last Updated: 28th December 2017 08:46 PM | A+A A- |
Noida, Dec 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman was found killed at her home in the Chhijarsi colony here today afternoon, police said.
Noida Phase 3 police station incharge Jitendra Kumar said that today afternoon police got information about the killing.
A police team went there and the body was sent for post mortem, he said.
"The body had injuries. It appears to be a case of murder. The deceased was identified as Shweta," the official said.
Her husband Pankaj works in a factory and the couple had a 4-year-old child, he added.
"Pankaj had gone to the factory and when he called his wife in the afternoon there was no response. He then called a neighbour who went there and found her lying in pool of blood," Kumar said.
Further investigations are on and some neighbour's involvement was suspected, he added. PTI CORR ADS .
