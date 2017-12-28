Sagar Island (WB) Dec 28 (PTI) As many as 500 CCTVs will keep a close watch on the Gangasagar Mela route between Babughat and Sagar Island, a top district official said today.

For the first time, the state government has decided to install 500 CCTVs along the Babughat-Sagar Island stretch as part of its security measures for the six-day fair, scheduled to begin on January 10, the district magistrate of South 24 Parganas, Y Ratnakara Rao, told PTI.

A mega control room, Tirtha Sathi, has been set up on the island to monitor movements of the pilgrims, he said.

Lakhs of Hindu pilgrims gather here every year during Makar Sankranti, on January 14, to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Bay of Bengal.

The triangular Sagar Island, situated around 130 km from Kolkata, is separated from the mainland by rivers Ganga and Muriganga on two sides and faces the Bay of Bengal on the third side.

"This year, as per our chief minister's advice, we have decided to use advanced technology to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the pilgrims," Rao said.

Around 100 CCTVs will be set up between Babughat and Lot 8 transit point, the DM said.

Pilgrims board vessels from Lot 8 to cross the river and reach Kachuberia on the other side.

The Kachuberia area will have another 100 surveillance cameras and Namkhana and Chemaguri will get 50 closed-circuit cameras each. The Kapil Muni temple and the beach, including the congested buffer zone, will have 150 CCTVs, he explained.

The state disaster management department would be getting live feed from the mela ground, Rao added.

According to another government official, the state's machinery, Coast Guard, NDRF as well as marine police personnel would be deployed on the Sagar Island to prevent any eventualities. PTI SCH RMS .

