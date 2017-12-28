Ghaziabad, Dec 28 (PTI) A 52-year-old property dealer was found dead in his car today morning near the Ganga river canal bridge in Chittoda village, police said.

The man had received a phone call, following which he left his home to meet somebody yesterday evening but did not return while calls to his mobile remained unattended, according to the police.

SHO Satyendra Kumar Singh said that some locals informed the police about a stationary car and the body of a man inside it.

The deceased was identified as Farukh of Nahal village, SHO Singh said.

The body was sent for autopsy and no injury was detected in the postmortem report, he added.

The son of deceased Farukh has lodged an FIR in Masuri police station, he added.

Farukh's kin told the police that he had a monetary dispute with a local politician, an official said. The police is probing the call details, the officer added. PTI CORR ADS .

