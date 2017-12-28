Kolkata, Dec 28 (PTI) The three-day long 78th session of the Indian History Congress today began here at the Jadavpur University campus.

The Indian History Congress will have six sections this time - Ancient India, Medieval India, Modern India, Countries Other than India, Archaeology and Contemporary India.

Eminent historians like Irfan Habib and Romila Thapar will speak on the occasion.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will address a session of the Indian History Congress tomorrow.

The aim of conducting Indian History Congress is for promotion and encouragement of the scientific study of Indian History, holding Congresses and publishing of the proceedings, bulletins, memoirs, journals and other works. PTI PNT RG .

