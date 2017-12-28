Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) A delegation of traders and officials from the Afghanistan Consulate today thanked Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao for his efforts in starting direct air connectivity between Kabul and Mumbai.

The delegation told Rao that the first cargo plane carrying 40 tonnes of apples from Kabul arrived in Mumbai yesterday, and that the same cargo plane carrying tomatoes and bananas from here had reached Kabul, a release issued by Raj Bhavan said.

Earlier this month, Afghanistan Vice President Sarwar Danish had met the Governor during which Danish had expressed the view that opening of the direct air connectivity between Kabul and Mumbai will promote business and trade relations, it said.

After the meeting, Rao had spoken to Union Civil Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju. On the instructions of the Minister, direct cargo flight services have been started between Kabul and Mumbai, said the release. PTI MR NRB .

