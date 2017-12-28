New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Amulya Leasing & Finance's promoter Sameer Gupta today sold over 35 per cent stake in the firm for more than Rs 98 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Gupta disposed of 17,62,991 shares, amounting to 35.25 per cent stake, in the firm.

As on September 2017, Gupta held almost similar stake in the company, according to the BSE data.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 557.13 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 98.22 crore, the data showed.

Among the buyers of the shares were Vertex Suppliers and FIL Investments (Mauritius).

The shares of Amulya Leasing & Finance ended at Rs 594.55, up 5 per cent from the previous close on BSE. PTI VRN MR .

