New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Astron Paper & Board Mills will make its stock market debut tomorrow after successfully concluding its initial public offer (IPO) last week.

The company's IPO was subscribed 243 times during December 15-20.

The issue was in a price band of Rs 45-50.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited was the book running lead manager to the offer.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.

Incorporated in 2010, Astron Paper and Board Mills is engaged in manufacturing of kraft paper.

The company has manufacturing facility in Gujarat. PTI SUM SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.