Jaipur, Dec 28 (PTI) Rajasthan continued to reel under intense cold conditions with Sikar recording a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Sikar was followed by Alwar, which recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said here today.

Sri Ganganagar, Chittorgarh, Churu and Pilani recorded night temperature of 6.1, 6.2, 6.6 and 7.3 degrees Celsius while Bundi, Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer and Barmer had the minimum temperature of 9.4, 9.6, 9.8, 10.5 and 12.2 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

The weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours, it said. PTI SDA SNE .

