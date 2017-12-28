New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Shares of Axis Bank today fell by over 1 per cent after market regulator Sebi ordered the company to conduct a probe into the alleged data leak.

The stock ended the day at Rs 547.40, down 1.29 per cent on BSE. During the day, it slipped 1.83 per cent to Rs 544.35.

On NSE, shares of the company went down by 1.39 per cent to close at Rs 546.85.

In terms of equity volume, 2.45 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 84 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

In its first order in the WhatsApp leak case, regulator Sebi last night ordered Axis Bank to strengthen its systems and conduct an internal probe to fix responsibility as the initial investigation showed that the leakage was due to "inadequacy" of processes at the bank.

Axis Bank had said it would work with Sebi on the issue of 'leakage' of unpublished price sensitive information and take appropriate action.

The company has to complete the inquiry within three months and file a report to Sebi within seven days thereafter, the regulator said, after it found that the company's results for the June quarter were "either identical or matched closely with the figures" in circulation on WhatsApp prior to an official announcement.

"The bank will work with Sebi and the best experts in the field to investigate the matter and will take action as appropriate," Axis Bank Executive Director Rajesh Dahiya had said yesterday. PTI SUM SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.