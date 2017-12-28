Pune, Dec 28 (PTI) Noted ayurveda practitioner Vaidya Parshuram Yashwant Khadiwale today passed away at a private hospital due to brief illness, family sources said.

He was 85.

After retiring as a 'sergeant' from the Indian Air Force in 1967, he started working as an ayurveda practitioner and established 'Hari Parashuram Aushadhalaya' here in 1968.

He also taught 'Rasashastra' in Ashtang Ayurvedic College here and established the 'Maharshi Annasaheb Patwardhan Panchakarma Rugnalaya'.

To promote research in ayurveda, Khadiwale started 'Vaidya Khadiwale Vaidyak Sanshodhan Sanstha 'in 1974.

Khadiwale was instrumental in setting up a unique garden, which houses over 350 medicinal plants on the premise of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Later, his last rites were performed. PTI SPK NRB .

