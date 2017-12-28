New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today directed officials to interlink databases related to property registration, taxation and land records to curb fraud and tax evasion.

In a meeting held at the Raj Niwas, the LG reviewed functioning of Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing and Cyber Cell to strengthen the investigation setup.

"The databases related to property registration, taxation and land records maintained by various agencies such as municipal corporations, sub-registrar offices etc should be interlinked to ensure better monitoring of attempted frauds and tax evasions," a release from Raj Niwas said.

The meeting was attended by Delhi chief secretary, principal secretary (Home) and the Delhi Commissioner of Police among others.

Baijal also ordered for appointment of nodal officers in various departments to handle the requests made by various investigating units of Delhi Police.

"Legal officers may be hired by Delhi Police for assisting the investigating officers in cases involving complex Intellectual Property Right issues and financial or regulatory wrongdoings," the release said.

He also ordered the city police force to harness the services of technical and specialised institutions functioning in the national capital for augmenting its investigation skills.

"The Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs) of Delhi government should augment their capacity to ensure timely delivery of forensic reports required by police in criminal investigations, including cases of economic and cyber crimes," the order added. PTI BUN CPB SRY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.