New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Bajra prices rose by Rs 10 per quintal in an otherwise steady wholesale grains market today.

Traders said some demand from consuming industries helped bajra prices trade higher.

Bajra moved up by Rs 10 to Rs 1,225-1,230 per quintal.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal): Wheat MP (desi) Rs 2,080-2,280, Wheat dara (for mills) Rs 1,775-1,790, Chakki atta (delivery) Rs 1,785-1,790, Atta Rajdhani (10 kg) Rs 260-300, Shakti Bhog (10 kg) Rs 255-290, Roller flour mill Rs 960-970 (50 kg), Maida Rs 990-1,000 (50 kg)and Sooji Rs 1,050-1,060 (50 kg).

Basmati rice (Lal Quila) Rs 10,700, Shri Lal Mahal Rs 11,300, Super Basmati Rice Rs 9,800, Basmati common new Rs 7,600-7,700, Rice Pusa (1121) Rs 6,200-6,300, Permal raw Rs 2,300-2350, Permal wand Rs 2,350-2,400, Sela Rs 2,700-2,900 and Rice IR-8 Rs 1,925-1,975, Bajra Rs 1,225-1,230, Jowar yellow Rs 1,375-1,425, white Rs 2,750-2,850, Maize Rs 1,300- 1,305, Barley Rs 1,470-1,480. PTI KPS MR .

