Jan Bengaluru, Dec 28 (PTI) BigWin Infotech, a government recognised startup foraying into P2P lending, expects to start its operations through their market place PaisaDukan.com from January 2018.

The startup also aims to capture a significant market share, according to a statement by Bigwin Infotech.

Bigwin Infotech Founder Rajiv M Ranjan said the startup's mission is to provide clients with finest financial platform to create a smart way of lending and borrowing money.

"Many people find it difficult to borrow loans from banking institutions for various reasons like income criteria or risk profile," he said.

The startup will also provide loans for students' coaching classes, he added.

Ranjan has collaborated with Ambar Kasliwal, Founder and Director of PaisaDukan.com, to enter into Non-Banking Financial Company-P2P lending business.

Kasliwal said the reason for P2P lending space gaining traction might be because of a slump in the economic activity or decrease in bank lending in SME space.

Ranjan has held premier positions in several reputed organizations like Bank of America, Infosys and Welspun Group.

