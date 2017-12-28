Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Government bonds (G-Secs) slipped on selling pressure from banks and corporates.

While, Interbank call money rates held stable as demand from borrowing banks match supplies.

The 6.79 per cent 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2027 were fell to Rs 95.9400 from Rs 97.1000 previously, while its yield rose to 7.40 per cent from 7.22 per cent.

The 6.68 per cent government security maturing in 2031 were declined to Rs 92.91 from Rs 94.50 previously, while its yield went-up to 7.52 per cent from 7.32 per cent.

The 7.16 per cent government security maturing in 2023 were dipped to Rs 99.75 from Rs 100.20 previously, while its yield moved up to 7.21 per cent from 7.11 per cent.

The 7.61 per cent government security maturing in 2030, the 6.84 per cent government security maturing in 2022 and the 7.35 per cent government security maturing in 2024 were quoted lower to Rs 99.50, Rs 98.39 and Rs 99.85 respectively.

The overnight call money rates ruled steady at its previous level of 5.95 per cent, It resumed higher at 6.05 per cent and moved in a range of 6.20 per cent and 5.80 per cent.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India, under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility, purchased securities worth Rs 182.29 billion in 23-bids at the overnight repo operation at a fixed rate of 6.00 per cent as on today, while it sold securities worth Rs 81.45 billion in 41-bids at the overnight reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 per cent as on December 27. PTI BPD .

