New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) A book questioning the conviction of seven Christians in the sensational murder of Swami Laxmanananda in Odisha's Kandhamal in 2008, was today released by veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar.

The revised edition of Anto Akkara's book 'Who Killed Laxmanananda?' also challenged the "Christian conspiracy" theory behind the killing of VHP member Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati.

"The book brings out the absurdities and discrepancies of the judgement convicting seven persons in the case wherein a document that later turned out to be forged is the only evidence," senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said at the book launch function here.

In the violence that followed the murder of Swami Laxmanananda, nearly 70-80 people were killed. Thousands of houses were burnt, but not even a single conviction took place in the past nine years, she said.

Swami Laxmanananda was killed at his ashram in Kandhamal on August 23, 2008, which led to a trail of violence against the Christians in the area.

Kuldip Nayar said a "soft kind of Hindutva" was spreading across the country that needed to be challenged by people, especially the younger generation.

CPI MP D Raja also expressed concern over an atmosphere of "hatred and fear" being spread through "cultural fascism" and called for fighting it to "save" the country.

The event was also attended by Congress leader Oscar Fernandes and John Dayal, secretary general of All India Christian Council. PTI VIT SRY .

