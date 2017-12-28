New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The CBI today arrested a sub- inspector of Delhi Police for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh from a person who had complained against illegal construction in his area.

The man had complained to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation against an alleged illegal construction going on in the area.

CBI sources said the people allegedly involved in the illegal constructions had approached Vijay Kumar, who was the sub-inspector of the area, to put pressure on the complainant to withdraw it.

It is alleged that the people who were doing the construction had attacked the complainant in his house when he called Delhi Police on 100 number.

Kumar allegedly threatened the complainant that he would book him in extortion charges accusing him that he was making complaints of illegal constructions to extort money.

The complainant has alleged that Kumar demanded Rs five lakh from him and asked him to withdraw his complaints to the civic body and the police.

"After negotiation with the complainant, the SI allegedly settled for a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. The sub-inspector had also allegedly put pressure on the complainant to withdraw his complaint to the Delhi Police," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

He said CBI laid a trap and caught the sub-inspector, posted at Krishna Nagar police station, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.20 from the complainant. PTI ABS SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.