Amritsar, Dec 28 (PTI) The century old charitable-cum- educational body, Chief Khalsa Dewan, has removed its chief Charanjit Singh Chadha after an objectionable video purportedly featuring him with a woman school principal went viral.

Chadha, however, termed the clippings as "concocted" with a motive to tarnish his image in the society.

Meanwhile, the principal shown in the video, filed a police complaint accusing Chadha of forcing her to do immoral act and threatening her that she would be fired if she failed to heed to his advances.

The woman has asked for police protection, stating that an influential person like Chadha might harm her, police said.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said various complaints have been received at the highest Sikh temporal seat Akal Takht with a demand to excommunicate Chadha from the Sikh fold, while equating him with tainted former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah.

Langah was expelled from the Sikh fold after his sleazy video went viral on social media, it said. Chief Khalsa Dewan runs about 50 schools, two management colleges, a nursing college and a hospital.

Jathedar Akal Takht Gurbachan Singh said in the light of the video clip, Chadha has been summoned at the Akal Takht to appear before the five Sikh head priests, and that he has been banned from taking part in any religious activity.

PTI CORR VSD SRY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.