Chennai, Dec 28 (PTI) Cholamandalam MS General Insurance, a Murugappa Group company, has bagged the Golden Peacock award for risk management for the year 2017.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company is a joint venture between Murugappa Group and Japan-headquartered Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance.

"We are honoured to be recognised as a winner of the Golden Peacock Award for Risk management for the year 2017.

The award holds even more value as we complete 15 years..", the company's Managing Director, S S Gopalarathnam said in a release today.

This award will stimulate and help the company to rapidly accelerate the pace of stakeholder-oriented improved processes in the area of 'enterprise risk management', he said.

The Golden Peacock Awards set up in 1991 by Institute of Directors (IOD) is now regarded as a benchmark of corporate excellence worldwide.

Cholandalam MS General Insurance has bagged the award under the Insurance (General) category at the recently concluded Global Convention on Corporate Ethics and Risk management in Singapore, it said.

The company has 107 branches and 30,000 agents serving it across the country, the statement added. PTI VIJ SS .

