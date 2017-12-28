Los Angeles, Dec 28 (PTI) Model Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a travel disaster when their flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo was turned back four hours into the journey.

The plane returned to LAX after a passenger was found to have boarded with the wrong ticket.

"A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isnÂ’t supposed to be on this plane," she tweeted.

"Why... Why do we all gotta go back, I do not know," she added.

The couple was on a direct All Nippon Airways flight, while the person who boarded the wrong plane had a United Airlines ticket.

"I won't be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That's all I ask.

150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me.

"They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere," she said.

Hours later, All Nippon Airways apologised to the passengers of the flight in a statement for the inconvenience caused to them.

"We apologise to all of our passengers on Flight 175; we failed to deliver the customer service we strive for. Thank you all for your comments and allowing us to connect, learn and serve you better. We welcome ongoing feedback to understand how we can work to make this right," the airlines tweeted. PTI RB RB .

