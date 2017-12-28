Itanagar, Dec 28 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has sacked Parliamentary Secretary of Home and Education Department, Pani Taram, official sources said today.

A notification issued by Parliamentary Affairs department secretary G S Meena today said, "The chief minister is pleased to withdraw his pleasure in respect of Pani Taram and as such he will cease to function as parliamentary secretary in the state". PTI UPL RG .

