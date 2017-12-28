Ahmedabad, Dec 28 (PTI) The Coast Guard today detained six Pakistani nationals and seized a fishing boat off Gujarat coast near Kutch, a defence spokesperson said.

These Pakistani fishermen were detained by the Coast Guard when they were catching fish in Indian waters after crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), the spokesperson was quoted as saying in a release.

During its routine patrolling in the Arabian Sea this afternoon, Indian Coast Guard ship C-408 spotted a Pakistani fishing boat 'Sindh Singhar' inside the Indian waters, the spokesperson added.

Acting swiftly, the Coast Guard detained all the six Pakistani crew members and seized their boat.

"They were brought to the coast. The boat and the fishermen were handed over to the local Marine Police Station for a further probe," said the spokesperson. PTI PJT PD NRB SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.