Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 28 (PTI) The Congress in Kerala today joined its activists across the country in celebrating the party's 133th party foundation day with various programmes in the state.

Inaugurating the celebrations at the KPCC headquarters here, Congress state president M M Hassan said the party was committed to resisting the challenges to democracy and securalism in the country.

"Congress slogan is to uphold nationalism, securalism and to strengthen democracy," Hassan said.

The congress leader hit out at the CPI-M , alleging that chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan were trying to create an impression that there was no alternative to the BJP in the country.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy inaugurated the party celebrations in Kottayam while opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala did so in Kochi. PTI JRK BN .

