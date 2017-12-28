Ranchi, Dec 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today hailed the passage of the bill by the Lok Sabha to make instant triple talaq illegal.

The Lok Sabha passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill by voice vote after rejecting a string of amendments moved by opposition members.

The bill criminalises instant triple talaq and makes it punishable by up to three years imprisonment for the husband.

The day would be proved historic in the empowerment of women right to equality, Das said, according to a state government release. PTI PVR RG .

