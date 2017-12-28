Los Angeles, Dec 28 (PTI) Vin Diesel has been named as this year's top grossing actor by Forbes magazine.

The "xXx: Return Of Xander Cage" actor beat his "Fast And Furious" co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot to the top spot.

Diesel's films "xXx: Return Of Xander Cage" and "The Fate Of The Furious" raked in a combined USD 1.6 billion worldwide.

Johnson's movies, "The Fate of the Furious", "Baywatch" and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" fetched USD 1.5 billion worldwide.

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot came third on the list owing to her films, including "Justice League", making USD 1.4 billions.

Actors Emma Watson, Johnny Depp and Daisy Ridley stood at foruth, fifth and sixth places respectively.

Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth, who starred in their respective Marvel films, were placed at seventh, eighth and ninth places.

Rdiley's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" co-star John Boyega was placed at the tenth place owing to the film's solid run at the global box-office. PTI RB BK .

