New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) There was a decrease in job recruitments done by UPSC, SSC and by Railway Recruitment Board in 2016-17 as against that in 2015-16, the government said today.

A total of 1,00,933 candidates were recommended for government jobs in 2016-17, according to a written reply by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in the Rajya Sabha.

Of them, 5,735 were through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), 68,880 through Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and 26,318 through RRB or Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs), he said.

A total of 1,11,807 candidates, or 10,874 more, were recommended by these recruitment agencies during 2015-16, according to the minister's reply.

Of these candidates, the UPSC recommended 6,866, SSC finalised 25,138 and RRB/RRCs recommended 79,803 candidates, he said.

A total of 1,13,524 people were selected by these organisations-- 8,272 by the UPSC, 58,066 by SSC and 47,186 by RRB/RRCs-- in 2014-15, the minister said.

These figures do not include recruitments made by the state governments, banks, other financial institutions, universities, central public sector enterprises, statutory/ autonomous bodies and directly by the ministries/departments without going through the UPSC/SSC, Singh said.

In reply to another query, he said the government does not maintain centralised data of people getting contractual jobs in various central government departments.

"Ministries/departments engage contractual services directly and they only are responsible for appointment of regular employees against vacant posts after completing all necessary procedural formalities. No centralised data of employment in government departments is maintained in this regard," the minister said. PTI AKV ZMN .

