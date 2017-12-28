New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha today witnessed uproarious scenes and two adjournments in the morning over a union minister's controversial remarks, even as Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he was examining a privilege notice given by a BJP member against Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

"The notice given by (BJP member) Bhupender Yadav regarding a privilege motion is before me. I have to examine it and then take a view... I will be going through the privilege motion and take an appropriate decision," Naidu said as the House assembled after a brief adjournment.

The House was adjourned in the pre-noon session as the main opposition Congress continued protests over Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde's controversial remarks on secularism and changing the Constitution.

Naidu reminded the members that a "solemn agreement" has been reached between the Leader of the House Arun Jaitley and the Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and all other members had also endorsed it.

"Anybody outside commenting on that agreement is not fair and good for the House and for the system also. Anyhow, whatever it is, I will be going through the privilege motion and take an appropriate decision," he said.

During the Zero Hour, Yadav said he has given a notice under Rule 187 and alleged that the Congress President had "intentionally, maliciously and disrespectfully twisted" name of Jaitley in a tweet.

"I want to say that the way he has tweeted the name of the Leader of the House falls under the category of privilege," the BJP member said and sought a ruling from the Chair on the notice.

At that point, the Chairman said no member should take the name of person who is not present in the House and who cannot defend himself against a charge or an allegation or an issue raised against him. "That is the rule position, which is very clear," Naidu said.

Azad raised the issue relating to Hegde's remarks and sought to know "whether he continues to be a Minister and how he can continue to be as a Minister".

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said "Hegde has clarified in Lok Sabha that his remarks were twisted and he respects Baba Saheb Ambedkar. He has also expressed regret if his statement has hurt the sentiments of anyone ... after his clarification, there is no issue left".

As the Congress continued to raise the issue, Naidu adjourned the House till noon.

Yesterday after a prolonged impasse, the Rajya Sabha had passed two important bills after the government and opposition reached an understanding on Prime Minister's Narendra Modi remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

Naidu berated them saying it was important that the questions are taken up and the opposition members were violating rules.

Congress member B K Hariprasad responded that the members were only violating rules while a minister was violating the Constitution.

An angry Naidu said since Hariprasad has himself admitted to violating rules, he would have to think what action can be taken against him.

Later, Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said he had not sought an apology from Hariprasad and had asked him to express regret. "If that also he is not doing, I have no complaints. I have brought this matter to the member and if he doesn't do it, it is up to him," Kurien said.

Naidu's attempts to continue the Question Hour did not deter the Congress members from protesting as several of them trooped into the Well shouting slogans.

Treasury bench members including BJP chief Amit Shah watched as union minister Vijay Goel said the House to which Hegde belonged was functioning while Rajya Sabha was finding it difficult to transact business.

Amid uproar, Naidu said it is becoming a serious issue, adding "the name of the Leader of the House was also taken.

Comments were made against the Prime Minister. Let us not complicate the issue further".

As the protests continued, Naidu said the scenes of disruption would not be telecast. As there was no let up in the protests, Naidu adjourned proceedings till 2 PM.

Earlier in the day, the Chairman had even said that outside, people are feeling that Parliament is not doing its business, particularly Rajya Sabha, and Bills are not taken up. "It is sending a wrong message," he said. PTI ADS NKD MJH ARC .

