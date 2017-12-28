Lucknow, Dec 28 (PTI) Dense to very dense fog occurred at certain places in Uttar Pradesh with Muzaffarnagar recording the lowest temperature of 4.6 degree Celsius this morning, a MeT department spokesman said.

He said there was no significant change in the night and day temperatures across the state.

"Weather is likely to remain dry in the state in the next 24 hours," the spokesman added. PTI SMI MG .

