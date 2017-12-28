New York, Dec 27 (PTI) Free Balochistan campaign advertisement was displayed at the Times Square in New York today as part of the World Baloch Organisation's efforts to raise awareness about human rights abuses in the province by the Pakistan army.

'#Free Balochistan from human rights by Pakistan' appeared on a huge digital billboard above the McDonald store at the iconic Times Square.

Being paid by the World Baloch Organisation or WBO, this is a part of its mobile campaign to raise awareness about alleged human rights violations in Balochistan.

Early this month, WBO had kicked-off its New York campaign with more than 100 taxis. Days later it ran a mobile advertising campaign by renting an advertisement van. PTI LKJ NSA .

